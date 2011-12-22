Watch: First ‘Prometheus’ trailer gives a strong ‘Alien’ vibe and reveals little

Forget the countdowns and the vague teases and the bootleg shot-on-a-cell-phone versions. Thanks to Apple.com, the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” is live and online, and it’s a trip.
I guess at this point, all the games that Fox and Scott have been playing about “is this an ‘Alien’ prequel or not?” seem silly, because it’s screamingly apparent from the trailer that this is set in the same general reality. My guess is they just don’t want to use the word “prequel” because of the expectations that sets about things tying together neatly. This does not appear to be a story all about setting up the specific incident on the Nostromo in the original 1979 film, but rather a story about what led to a world where that incident could have happened at all.
What excites me here is the scale of this and the idea that we’re getting the sort of strange and heightened SF that seems to barely exist these days. It’s a chilly trailer, designed to unsettle and tantalize, and it does both quite well.
You have to look closely if you want to see Charlize Theron or Michael Fassbender or Noomi Rapace, because they’re not really introducing them as characters in this trailer. Nor are they particularly interested in selling you on the storyline. This is all mood and atmosphere and striking landscapes and what the heck is with that giant head and that sort of thing. It’s gorgeous, and I can’t wait to see these sets and these other worlds that Scott’s brought to life.
More than anything though, I just love that it feels like a SF film with some reach. That title is very provocative even as it’s ridiculously on the nose. I love it. I love that it is clearly about what happens when our scientific reach exceeds any rational grasp and things backfire on us.
I want to know very little about this film before I see it, and this trailer is the perfect mix of reveal and tease.
“Prometheus” arrives in theaters June 8, 2012.
How blessed are we as fans of cinema next year? Between this, “The Hobbit” and TDKR, I could pretty much not see another film and feel that it was a good year. I’m concerned for the ultra fans of the first two Alien films, as they are almost guaranteed to NOT get the film they seem to be expecting. For me, this is exactly what I was hoping for: something fresh and original, not a cash-in. Unfortunately, I can’t help but wonder “who is the Ash in this scenario?” But then I wonder if they are going to abandon that idea and “trick” us some other way. It’s delicious and I love it.
And Avengers! Absolutely blessed.
I’m just not that excited for The Avengers. I’m sure it’ll be all kinds of fun, but I’m actually looking forward to Battleship, GI Joe and Wrath of the Titans more than Avengers… I dunno. I’m sure that’ll change once a better trailer materializes.
Visually, the film looks great. Is this going to be in 3D?
Yes, it’s shot in stereo. This is going to be the cinema experience to beat next year. Thank Movie God that Ridley Scott got to make one more sci-fi film.
There’s been talk of a Part Two and I think “Prometheus 2” will set up “Alien” and work as a Ridley Scott trilogy with that film.
Can we even be sure that it is a true prequel? After all, doesn’t Alien 2 take place 50 years after Alien (with Ripley’s Spacepod unsalvaged in all that time)? Is it possible that in the Alien time line this story could take place in between? Just a guess.
Saw this trailer before Dragon Tattoo today. Actually got me pretty pumped up for the movie…even though I have no clue what it’s about!
an interesting colour palette going on in that trailer too, lots of citrus yellows and greens, quite different to Alien.
For me, the best elements of this trailer are the ones that hardly anyone seems to mention. The way the film’s title spells itself out in that hieroglyphic way as did the original Alien’s. Secondly, that wailing sound effect that appeared in the original film’s trailer ([www.youtube.com]).
They both brought the spirit of the original film to this one. Scott seems to be taking this extremely seriously, which is a relief considering how he’d been churning out films over the last decade.
I too will try and avoid knowing much about this movie going into it. I couldn’t resists this teaser, but I think I’ll try and steer clear of any others… if that’s even possible for a film of this scale.
One gripe I’ve heard that I can’t wrap my head around is that “Oh, the technology looks so much more advanced than how it was in Alien.” From my eyes, honestly, I think their space suits are a little less bulky. That’s it. Which probably makes sense considering the Nostromo crew were space truckers and probably didn’t get the top of the line gear anyway.
I didn’t know this was playing infront of Dragon Tattoo, which is a shame cuz I walked in for the tail end of the 21 Jump Street trailer and saw the start of the Ghost Rider trailer (which I then used as an opportunity to go get a coke & M&M’s. Which I then remembered why I only buy concessions about 3 times a year out of the 50+ times I go to the movies all year cuz it was 9 friggin bucks. And I got a discount!)
Anyway, as a died-in-the-wool Alien fan alls I can say aboot this trailer is an enthusiastic proclamation of “WRRRRR!!! Buzz!!! WRRRRRR!!! Buzz!” Bring it on, yo!
There are basically two types of Trailers. Those that tease and those that tell you the entire movie. I am glad this one is just a tease. I loved Aliens and Mr. Ridley is a great director when he wants to be. Still I hope they keep the trailers just like this. I hate it where the trailer reveals so much, it is not worth seeing the movie. I have seen trailers that even show you the movie’s end. That is a desperate type of filmmaker. Mr. Ridley knows he has a good movie on his hand and doesn’t feel the need to give away too much.
Fantastic trailer. I am looking forward to seeing a new take on the universe Scott introduced.
For me, it’s this and the Hobbit and I’m set for 2012.
This will be awesome movie…
[watchprometheus.com]