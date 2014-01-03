Watch Future get glamorous in his new video ‘Maison Margiela’

Future travels in luxury in his new video for “Maison Margiela.” Watch it here or below.

In the video, the Atlanta rapper — who also dabbles in space travel — boards a private jet and gives a shout-out to the finer things in life: jewelry, cashmere sweaters and the French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela. Margiela designed all of Kanye’s wardrobe for his “Yeezus” tour.

Future also touts his record label, Freebandz, claiming, “Freebandz Gang, we the new Rockefeller.” Whether that’s wishful thinking or not will be determined when Future releases his delayed sophomore album, “Honest,” set to come out sometime this year. “Maison Margiela” appears on DJ Esco”s mixtape “No Sleep.”