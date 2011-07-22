Watch: Gina Carano and Channing Tatum kick ass in new ‘Haywire’ trailer

Relativity Media has unleashed the brand new “Haywire” trailer, and it looks like Steven Soderbergh has been hanging out with buddy Matt Damon a lot and decided to make his own spin on the “Bourne” series.

Sexy MMA champ Gina Carano makes her film debut as a top agent betrayed by the government and left for dead. Naturally, she fights back, survives and goes after her doublecrossers. Carano has the action down pat (dig that hallway fight!), but she also looks like a good performer, and she’s aided by a top-notch cast: Ewan McGregor, Michael Douglas, Antonio Banderas, Channing Tatum and Michael Fassbender.

Soderbergh’s never done a straight-up action film before, but has proved to be more-than-capable of handling the rough stuff on films like “Out of Sight,” “The Limey,” “Traffic” and the “Ocean’s 11” trilogy.

What do you think of the trailer?