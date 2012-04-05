Watch: Gossip rock a ‘Perfect World’ in a church

There’s always been something so delightfully self-aware disco-camp about Gossip, which makes their fashionable videos all the more joyful to watch. The band’s ‘s newest single “Perfect World” goes into deeper, shark-jumpier territory as the trio dons sepia tones in a church, and I’m OK with that.
Frontwoman Beth Ditto has fun with her vocal runs all over the amp-cranking tune. Her styling goes between nun-chic to goth-chick, vampiric baby bangs and stupid-long wigs. It starts dark, but gets a big splash of dorky color by the end.
The band was under the direction of Price James, who also helmed “Heavy Cross.”
“Perfect World” is on “A Joyful Noise,” due May 22. It’s their first album since 2009’s “Music for Men.”
“I spent the whole year listening to ABBA and not listening to the radio,” Ditto said in a statement on “A Joyful Noise.” Oh brother — and oh boy!
The band will be promoting it release-day with a show at New York’s Terminal 5. I prefer them live, so do that, even though Terminal 5 is questionable at best.
Tracklist below the video.
Here is the tracklist for “A Joyful Noise”:
- Melody Emergency
- Perfect World
- Get A Job
- Move In The Right Direction
- Casualties of War
- Into The Wild
- Get Lost
- Involved
- Horns
- I Won”t Play
- Love In A Foreign Place
I can’t wait for “Joyful Noise” to come out! They’re actually giving “Perfect World” away for free on their site. Now I can listen to it over and over until I get the rest of the album :) [perfectworld.gossipyouth.com]
awesome video. i’m so psyched to see what else is to come with “joyful noise”. i’ve already gotten my free download of the single on their website!
gossip! the ultimate sing-along pop package right now. the video for perfect world is so intriguing, i love the ominous tone throughout the film. the quick shots of the intense drum parts get me so amped! i really can’t wait for the new cd… just about a month away!
I’m so ready to get A Joyful Noise on 5/22! I’ve been watching Perfect World for weeks and cant stop!! [vevo.ly]
love it! you can still download the single for free on their website! just put in your email address
[perfectworld.gossipyouth.com]
I freaking love Gossip! Standing In The Way of Control used to be my jam! Perfect World is soo great! Can’t wait for the album!