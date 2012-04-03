Watch: Helena Bonham Carter stars in Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Out of the Game’ video

Helena Bonham Carter takes a break from Tim Burton films to lip-synch along to crooner Rufus Wainwright in the new video for his single “Out of the Game.”

Wainwright, who once toured performing Judy Garland’s songbook, has long had an affection for glamorous leading ladies, as evidenced here. Done up as a sexy, tightly-wound librarian, Carter appears bored by her job, and eventually cracks under the drudgery of cleaning up after disrespectful patrons. She finds liberation through music and reading.

Watch the video here:

Literary nerds will have fun time spotting the video’s spoofs of cult books, such as “Valley of the Flaws” and “Zen and the Art of Car Mechanics.”

The song is the title track on Wainwright’s upcoming album, which he promises will be a more straightforward pop affair than his other work. It was produced by Mark Ronson (Amy Winehouse, lily Allen), and features guest spots from Sean Lennon, Wilco’s Nels Cline and Martha Wainwright.

Carter, who is married to Burton in real life, will next be seen opposite Johnny Depp in Burton’s comedic update of “Dark Shadows.”



“Out of the Game” hit shelves April 23.