Watch: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ introduces ‘cup-a-fart’ for season 2

07.10.13 5 years ago

So, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” returns for a second season Wed. July 17 at 9:00  p.m. on TLC, and fans can rest assured that Mama June and the kids are keeping it classy. In this clip, the family introduces us to the concept of “cup-a-fart” and how it might some day be the weapon of choice for professional wrestling. Bag on Honey Boo Boo and her kin all you want, but don’t say they’re not innovative. Or at least don’t say they’re not stinky. Let’s hope this particular scent isn’t included in the episode’s scratch-‘n’-sniff cards (available in People magazine this week). 

Watch this clip from the season two premiere.

