Watch: Justin Bieber joins The Church Lady on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest stars in the world, but on Saturday (Feb. 5) night, he had to share the “SNL” spotlight with a character who first appeared roughly eight years before he was born.

We’ll stop and let that sink in for a second: Justin Bieber, star of the upcoming theatrical release “Never Say Never,” dropped by “Saturday Night Live” to appear in a sketch with host Dana Carvey’s Church Lady, a character who first appeared on the show back in 1986.

Now that you’re feeling ancient, check out the skit:

The big question… More awkward cameo-as-self: Justin Bieber or Mark Zuckerberg?