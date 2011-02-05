Watch: Justin Bieber joins The Church Lady on ‘Saturday Night Live’

#Justin Bieber
02.06.11 8 years ago
Justin Bieber is one of the biggest stars in the world, but on Saturday (Feb. 5) night, he had to share the “SNL” spotlight with a character who first appeared roughly eight years before he was born.
We’ll stop and let that sink in for a second: Justin Bieber, star of the upcoming theatrical release “Never Say Never,” dropped by “Saturday Night Live” to appear in a sketch with host Dana Carvey’s Church Lady, a character who first appeared on the show back in 1986.
Now that you’re feeling ancient, check out the skit:
The big question… More awkward cameo-as-self: Justin Bieber or Mark Zuckerberg?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSCHURCH LADYDANA CARVEYJustin Biebersaturday night live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP