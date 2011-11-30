Watch: Kanye West and Jay-Z meet the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

You know what’s awkward? Calling your deceased mom your “super-angel” and then having to rap for super-model Angels. Those capital-A Angels were those of the Victoria’s Secret variety, and that rapper is Kanye West, who told viewers at the annual “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” on CBS that he was to perform “Stronger” at the 2007 show, but then his mom passed.
AGAIN. AWKWARD.
Still, West didn’t seem to distracted by the capes, and boobage stuffed into rubber underwear and got through the song without any incident. The models were obviously encouraged to “interact” with the rhymer, but didn’t always know what that exactly looks like. Also, there is a lot of pointing (?).
Jay-Z and West got the stage all to themselves for “Niggas in Paris,” from “Watch the Throne,” without those pesky winged visions. They had a lot of fun, though hardly straying much on the runway. No doubt they know how to strut? Beyonce was there, she could show them how (even with-child).
“Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” aired last night, right after “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” which, as Dan Fienberg points out, is an awfully odd pairing.
Here are Kanye West and Jay-Z’s remaining Watch The Throne tour dates:
11/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena
12/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
12/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
12/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Kanye is still dry-humping his dead mothers coffin to get attention. The models looked great, but Kanye and Jay-Z made it the worst VS show yet.
have some respect when your talking about someone’s deceased mother!!! PIG
I usually don’t comment on Kanye, Momma said “if you don’t have anything nice to say…”, but I fell for this hook, line and sinker. If you’re gonna have a special guest, this is how you do it. P-I-M-P
