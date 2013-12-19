Watch: Kevin Costner is a man of action in ‘3 Days to Kill’ trailer

(CBR) Kevin Costner gets back in the action game in the trailer for “3 Days to Kill”, the upcoming French thriller directed by McG and written by Luc Besson and Adi Hasak.

The film follows Costner, an assassin looking to quit his job at the same time he”s tasked with looking after his daughter, played by Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”, “Ender”s Game”). His bosses aren”t fond of losing one of their best operatives, so they give him something that will kill him in three days, unless he does more of their bidding – after which they”ll give him the antidote.

Also starring Amber Heard, 3 Days to Kill opens Feb. 21.