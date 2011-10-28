Watch: Korn’s ‘Narcissistic Cannibal’ features Skrillex, a hate-skull

Korn has lifted the dark veil on their next single from dubstep album “Path of Totality“: “Narcissistic Cannibal” is yet another track to feature Skrillex, plus guests Kill the Noise.

The music video features concert footage of the band plus a very scary road to hell via a screaming hate-skull. We hope the hate-skull recurs.

“Path of Totality” is out on Dec. 6 and was preceded by “Get Up!” featuring Skrillex. Other dubstep producers and artists to contribute to this 10th full-length include Excision, Datsik, Noisia, Kill the Noise and 12 Planet. A complete tracklist has dropped, below.

The first leg of the Roadrunner band’s tour begins next week, dates below.

Korn”s last album, “Korn III: Remember Who You Are” from last year, made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Here is the tracklist for “The Path of Totality”:

Chaos Lives in Everything (Skrillex)

Kill Mercy Within (Noisia)

My Wall (Excision)

Narcissistic Cannibal (Skrillex, Kill the Noise)

Illuminati (Excision, Downlink)

Burn the Obedient (Noisia)

Sanctuary (Downlink)

Let”s Go (Noisia)

Get Up! (Skrillex)

Way Too Far (12th Planet)

Bleeding Out (Feed Me)

Here are Korn’s tour dates:

11/03 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/04 – New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA – Tower Theater

11/06 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

11/09 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

11/10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

11/11 – Tampa, FL – Green Iguana Stadium

11/12 – Duluth, GA – Wild Bill”s

11/16 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

11/18 – San Antonio, TX – Sunken Garden Ampitheater

11/19 – Houston, TX – Verizon Wireless Theater

11/20 – Dallas, TX – The Palladium