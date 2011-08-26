Watch: Leona Lewis ‘Collides’ with some ocean and sand

08.26.11 7 years ago

I like Leona Lewis, at least I want to like Leona Lewis. I loved “Bleeding Love” and “Happy,” the ilk, I was even tempted to be won over by that cheesy “Avatar” tune.

She’s a good singer given boring material that fell under some legal issues for “Collide,” her newest. The video isn’t helping her much.

In it, she revels in the sun with friends, there’s some leaping into waves and she urges her lover to “crash into me.” Not very revealing.

Though what is revealed is what was probably part of the copyright lawsuit settlement: “Collide” is now dubbed performed by Leona Lewis and Avicii. Well, that was exciting.

Lewis’ new album will be out in November.

TAGScollideLEONA LEWIS

