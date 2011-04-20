Watch: Lil Wayne drops video for ‘If I Die Today,’ cover art for ‘Carter IV’

“This game is a b*tch / I got my hand up her skirt,” raps Lil Wayne on his newest street single, “(John) If I Die Today.” It seems the cameraman to the track’s music video actually could have used a hand.

The track is from forthcoming “Tha Carter IV,” apparently due on May 16 (and I WANT to believe that date’s firm). It’ll be a joy to move on from this Rick Ross “I’m Not a Star” rip to whatever else is up Tunechi’s sleeve.

I mean, for one, Lil Wayne is one of the most popular rap artists today: you’d think there’d be funding for more than just a zero-fun location scout. Two, it looks like somebody took tips from Mary J. Blige’s lightning (not just lighting) expert. Three, for reasons unavailable, guest Ross appears in the video in a wheelchair.

Actually, that last one’s pretty awesome. (Thanks to Vulture for my new avatar.)

Overall, the clip to “If I Die” was a wasted opportunity, but then again, I don’t think the single is terribly strong, considering I think Wayne’s a lot more clever for this sex-guns-blow kind of monotony.

Anyway, check out a full look at “Tha Carter IV” cover. Ah, is this his take on “Graduation?”