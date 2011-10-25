Watch: Little Big Town covers ‘Moves Like Jagger’ to a T

I’ll admit: I’m sick to death of Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera. This No. 1 was completely unavoidable all summer, and I don’t like a shirtless Adam Levine smirking at me. I heard a two-year-old on the subway singing it the other day and I felt a faint urge to kidnap the little guy.

But Little Big Town is making me circle back, or at least has me putting their version on repeat. As part of the Nashville-based country band’s “Scattered, Smothered and Covered” series, the group collaborated with their road band for a banjo-happy version. It’s… adorable. And it’s recorded backstage at a concert in Iowa.

The SSC series is a very smart move on the part of Little Big Town. By covering acts like Adele and the Jackson 5, they’re grabbing the attention of folks who might not be aware of the quartet to begin with.

Look for more SSC on the Little Big Town YouTube channel.

LBT last released “The Reason Why” last year.