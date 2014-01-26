Watch Lorde’s dark and minimal Grammy performance of ‘Royals’

Lorde revels in her goth persona during her Grammy performance of “Royals,” which you can watch below via Mr. World Premiere.
The New Zealand import, who just won Best Pop Solo Performance, sang her breakthrough hit in the round with just drums and keyboard to accompany her. Everything is more stripped- and slowed down here, except the song”s heavy bass beat, which wobbles around Lorde”s eerie vocals. Her insect-like dance moves are accentuated by black fingertips on her hands.
What did you think of this stark, spooky version of “Royals?”
Loved it. Reminded me of Laurie Anderson.
So much better than watching Miley Cyrus grind all over a bunch of stuffed animals.
Have re-watched it four times. Fucking medicine. The raw emotion, the calling out of the industry’s love affair with itself and this blinged out fantasy world–her freaky real self shining through–so powerful.