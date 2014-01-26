Watch Lorde’s dark and minimal Grammy performance of ‘Royals’

AP Photo

Lorde revels in her goth persona during her Grammy performance of “Royals,” which you can watch below via Mr. World Premiere

The New Zealand import, who just won Best Pop Solo Performance , sang her breakthrough hit in the round with just drums and keyboard to accompany her. Everything is more stripped- and slowed down here, except the song”s heavy bass beat, which wobbles around Lorde”s eerie vocals. Her insect-like dance moves are accentuated by black fingertips on her hands.

What did you think of this stark, spooky version of “Royals?”