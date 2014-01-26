Watch Lorde’s dark and minimal Grammy performance of ‘Royals’

01.26.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

AP Photo

Lorde revels in her goth persona during her Grammy performance of “Royals,” which you can watch below via Mr. World Premiere.
The New Zealand import, who just won Best Pop Solo Performance, sang her breakthrough hit in the round with just drums and keyboard to accompany her. Everything is more stripped- and slowed down here, except the song”s heavy bass beat, which wobbles around Lorde”s eerie vocals. Her insect-like dance moves are accentuated by black fingertips on her hands. 
What did you think of this stark, spooky version of “Royals?”

Around The Web

TAGSGrammys 2014LORDEROYALS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP