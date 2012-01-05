B-

Watch: Mac Miller gets artistic with new ‘Of the Soul’ video

#Mac Miller
01.05.12

Underdog rapper-turned-pop sensation Mac Miller is back with yet another video, this one for “Of the Soul,” the latest single off of his No. 1 debut album “Blue Slide Park.”

The Pittsburgh MC (and Cobra Starship pal) is in a more abstract mode than in previous videos. His “Day in the Life” clip series, as well as other videos for songs like “Donald Trump” and “Senior Skip Day,” found him at house parties, in parks, at the store, or working at a sandwich shop, usually surrounded by members of his crew. “Of the Soul,” however, features a spartan set comprised of a white room with a backdrop displaying his album art.

Alternating outfits (including a hip pair of specs), Miller raps almost continuously as the restless camera tracks, dollies, pans and spins around him, while several lovely ladies perform somewhat balletic dance moves. Pretty basic stuff suited for a song that’s more mellow and less frenetic than his previous singles. 

Ian Wolfson directed the clip, as seen here:

How do you like the video? Grade it at the top of the story.

TOPICS#Mac Miller
TAGSMac MillerOf the Soul

