Watch: Madonna, Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in ‘Give Me All Your Luvin” video

After months of seriously promoting her film “W.E.” and dropping some ballsy pull quotes on the press in recent days, it’s nice to see Madonna simply have some fun.

The veteran pop star snagged “Give Me All Your Luvin'” guests M.I.A. and Nick Minaj for this football-themed clip, the two rappers donning cheerleader outfits while Madonna gets the royal treatment from a team of real tough players. The hair-flipping, lace-rocking walk-about was helmed by Megaforce, whose treatment of videos like Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” and Tame Impala’s “Solitude Is Bliss” includes similar elements of the odd adventure, a little bit of cruelty and toying with dimension.

In “Luvin’,” Madonna is beaming about 90% of the time. It’s easy to see why. In a move that playfully panders to the NFL as it does parody it, Madge is in the middle, calling the shots, in four ferocious outfits. She throws a baby, walks on walls and brings it back to her ’80s look with that Marilyn blonde knockoff. I still find M.I.A. and Nicki’s contributions to be superfluous at best — particularly with Roman reloading her “Y U Mad” sleeper line — but it makes it feel more like a girls night out.

It’s all Madonna all week, as she has aggressively promo’ed her forthcoming album “MDNA.” and her halftime show appearance for the NFL Championship game on Sunday (Feb. 5).

The new album is out March 22. Here is the cover for “MDNA”; here is the 15-song standard tracklist for “MDNA.” Minaj and M.I.A. will be on hand for her Super Bowl appearance.