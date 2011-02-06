Watch: More mayhem and monsters in new ‘Thor’ Super Bowl TV spot

Lots of action and mayhem in the new spot for “Thor” that aired during today’s Super Bowl. Beginning with Hemsworth fighting his way to the hammer and reclaiming it, the Kenneth Branagh directed superhero movie is looking better and better. Brief shots of Asgard and Odin’s court, and a brief bit Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman flirting, but this spot was mostly about action action action.

Check out the spot embedded below and let us know what you think. Are you excited to see this now or is it a Thumbs down?

“Thor” opens Friday May 6th, 2011