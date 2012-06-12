B

Watch: Ne-Yo and his abs revel in new video for ‘Lazy Love’

06.12.12 6 years ago

Can you blame Ne-Yo? Who on earth would want to take on his other responsibilities when he”s got a lovely lady at the ready at home, who”s eager to wrap her legs around him, making him “fall victim to that lazy love.”

The video for “Lazy Love” perfectly matches the slow jam”s declaration of love to his lady. They spend the whole video rolling around, lazily and slowly, in different scenarios: in bed, on the grass, in the pool–basically doing it in every room. She”s beautiful, of course, but she”s got nothing on Ne-Yo and his ab-tastic six pack. We”re not sure if he”s a singer or in training for the Olympics. Nothing lazy about his workout.

“Lazy Love” is from Ne-Yo”s forthcoming album, “R.E.D.,” out Sept. 18.

 

