Watch: New ‘Django Unchained’ spot gives better look at Samuel L. Jackson

07.01.12 6 years ago

Though it’s not much, a new 60-second spot for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” offers a small amount of new footage, including a better look at Samuel L. Jackson’s house-slave character Stephen. Also on offer are a couple new glimpses of Django’s kidnapped wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), perhaps the first-ever look at the outside of sadistic plantation owner Calvin Candie’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) luxurious estate, an extra shot of Django (Jamie Foxx) wielding a whip, and an exploding carriage that was seen in a previous international trailer but which makes its Stateside debut here.

There’s a good chance this may be the preview that Foxx and Tarantino will unveil at tonight’s BET Awards, where the duo are scheduled to present. A panel for the film is also slated to be held at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 14 (see the full schedule here).

Check out the new spot below and let us know what you think!

“Django Unchained” hits theaters on December 25. The film also stars Christoph Waltz, Don Johnson and Walton Goggins.

