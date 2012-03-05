Watch: New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 trailer is a bloody, bodice-ripping bad time

“Power is a curious thing – who lives, who dies…”
So begins Lord Varys’ narration at the start of the latest “Game of Thrones” Season 2 trailer, a spot that highlights the bloody, flame-spewing action viewers can expect once the HBO series resumes on April 1st. Knights clashing in brutal battles to the death, flaming arrows shot from battlements, horses trotting across ominously barren landscapes – and, best of all, a delicious threat delivered by the cunning Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to his self-serving older sister Cersei (Lena Headey): “I will hurt you for this. The day will come, and your joy will turn to ashes. And you will know the debt is paid.” Dayyaaaam!
As an added bonus, we get a brief glimpse of new cast member Carice van Houten, who has come on board this season to play the powerful, fiery-haired sorceress Melisandre. Does anyone who read the books have a particular fondness for the character, I’m wondering?
Oh, and Arya Stark’s ending promise that “anyone can be killed?” Fantastic!
All in all, it’s a pretty effective spot that’s sure to whet the appetite of any “Game of Thrones” fan, and it shows enough new stuff to keep us interested. As such, I’ll go ahead and rate this puppy an “A-“.
You can watch the full trailer below. After you finish viewing, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left!
Another added bonus – great use of Florence + the Machine. I’m so excited…is it April yet?
Yes, great use of Florence indeed.
Not a very well put together trailer.. Could have been better.. Still looking forward to the new season thou..
I love that threat from Tyrion but I don’t think it was aimed at Cersei. Seemed like misleading editing to me. Great trailer though.
It is most definitely aimed at Cersei. The books don’t lie.
Oh… Def aimed DIRECTLY at her.
Oh this is A+ material as far as I’m concerned.
Loving the epic scope of it all.
Sigh, I had really hoped to have read the first 2 books by the time this started but having not even begun the first one, that looks unlikely.
“3 victories does not make you a conqueror.”
“It’s better than 3 defeats.”
“I have never liked you, but you were mine own sister, so I have never sought to harm you. No longer. I will hurt you for this. I don’t know how yet, but give me time. The day will come and your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth, and you will know the debt is paid.” -Rough quote from the book. He is talking to Cersei, guys.