Watch: New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 trailer is a bloody, bodice-ripping bad time

“Power is a curious thing – who lives, who dies…”

So begins Lord Varys’ narration at the start of the latest “Game of Thrones” Season 2 trailer, a spot that highlights the bloody, flame-spewing action viewers can expect once the HBO series resumes on April 1st. Knights clashing in brutal battles to the death, flaming arrows shot from battlements, horses trotting across ominously barren landscapes – and, best of all, a delicious threat delivered by the cunning Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to his self-serving older sister Cersei (Lena Headey): “I will hurt you for this. The day will come, and your joy will turn to ashes. And you will know the debt is paid.” Dayyaaaam!

As an added bonus, we get a brief glimpse of new cast member Carice van Houten, who has come on board this season to play the powerful, fiery-haired sorceress Melisandre. Does anyone who read the books have a particular fondness for the character, I’m wondering?

Oh, and Arya Stark’s ending promise that “anyone can be killed?” Fantastic!

All in all, it’s a pretty effective spot that’s sure to whet the appetite of any “Game of Thrones” fan, and it shows enough new stuff to keep us interested. As such, I’ll go ahead and rate this puppy an “A-“.



You can watch the full trailer below. After you finish viewing, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left!

