Watch: Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Pitbull take over the NBA All-Star Game

#Chris Brown #Nicki Minaj #NBA All Star Game
02.27.12 6 years ago

Nicki Minaj left the Vatican out of her NBA All-Star Game in Orlando Sunday night.

She performed new single “Starships” in a fun, high energy performance that included scantily-clad men and was interrupted by the introduction of some of the players before Minaj returned to perform “Super Bass.”  “Starships” is already off to an incredible start at radio, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 9.

[More after the jump…]

Pitbull also played the game. His half-time slot featuring his hits “Krazy,”  “Rain Over Me” (no Marc Anthony in person, unfortunately), and then “International Love,” during which Pitbull was joined by a nattily-attired Chris Brown, who broke into “Turn Up The Music.” Pitbull concluded his set with Ne-Yo and Nayer joining him for his smash “Give Me Everything.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Nicki Minaj#NBA All Star Game
TAGSChris BrownNBA ALL-STAR GAMENeyoNicki MinajORLANDOPITBULL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP