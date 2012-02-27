Watch: Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Pitbull take over the NBA All-Star Game

Nicki Minaj left the Vatican out of her NBA All-Star Game in Orlando Sunday night.

She performed new single “Starships” in a fun, high energy performance that included scantily-clad men and was interrupted by the introduction of some of the players before Minaj returned to perform “Super Bass.” “Starships” is already off to an incredible start at radio, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 9.

Pitbull also played the game. His half-time slot featuring his hits “Krazy,” “Rain Over Me” (no Marc Anthony in person, unfortunately), and then “International Love,” during which Pitbull was joined by a nattily-attired Chris Brown, who broke into “Turn Up The Music.” Pitbull concluded his set with Ne-Yo and Nayer joining him for his smash “Give Me Everything.”