Watch: Nicki Minaj hits the strip club in new ‘Beez in the Trap’ video

Here’s something you’ve never seen before: Nicki Minaj wearing a colorful wig and a revealing outfit. Fans won’t complain about the abundance of both of those items in the brand new video for her latest single “Beez in the Trap.”

It’s the latest single off her just-released album, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”

“Beez” finds a subdued Minaj forgoing the rapidfire verbal assault of hits like “Super Bass” in favor of a slinky, drawn-out flow over a haunting, echo-laden Kenoe beat. It features a rather flat verse from rising Georgia rapper 2Chainz, who was also recently heard on Kanye West’s “Mercy,” from the upcoming “G.O.O.D. Music” compilation.

Kenoe has worked with Lil Wayne, Jay Z and Master P. “Beez” takes the minimalist approach that brings to mind Mims’ “This is Why I’m Hot” and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The video is mostly Minaj lounging around in a bikini and a bodysuit/leotard thing, hanging with other busty ladies, waving cash around a strip club and dancing while 2Chainz raps. Just another Tuesday night in NIcki Minaj-ville.

With few concessions to pop radio (there’s a lot of NSFW language) it’s a change of pace (or return to form?) for the more family-friendly version of Minaj we’ve lately been seeing, and is likewise more focused and less ambitious/crazy than her recent Grammy performance.

Watch the video here: