Listen: Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Big Sean’s showing ‘Mercy’

#Pusha T #Big Sean #Kanye West
04.06.12 6 years ago

Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Big Sean all showed up for the first-showing of “G.O.O.D. Music,” Ye’s label collection of original tracks from its artists. “Mercy” is a taking-turns kind of tune, as you’d expect, but of course Kanye made sure to write in a little something special for himself.

Listen to the song at Kanye West’s website (re-done for very high resolution screens, apparently).

The straight-forward beat gives way to an Other World dark dance, led by a rip from the “Scarface” score. There’s no guns or drugs here, though, with exception to his mention of “Molly,” the same substance name-drop that put Madonna in time out, albeit briefly, a couple weeks ago.

After another weird diversion into suicide (which figured prominently into his “Power” single), Yeezy’s all sorts of chest-puffery: “I step in the Def Jam building like I’m the sh*t / tell them give me $50 million or I’m going to quit / Most rappers taste level ain’t even at my waist level / Turn up the bass level till it’s at your face level.” Good to know that his ability to divulge his talents has a price tag.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz ups his profile with a verse that follows in the same vein. But it was Big Sean who opened up the door on this decent track, putting his “swerve” on the sort of rhymes he loves the best: extolling the virtues of strip clubs and their inhabitants.

The song, overall, isn’t much of a conversation piece, but a conversation starter. The “G.O.O.D. Music” comp is guaranteed to be bursting with big names, let’s just hope they’re not all showing up, on every track, all at once.

No word yet if there will be new track every single Friday, but Ye has never been shy about that gimmick.

Yesterday, his track with DJ Khaled, “Theraflu,” also broke out. Check out The Beat Goes On’s thoughts on that here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Big Sean#Kanye West
TAGS2 ChainzBig Seandef jamGOOD Fridaygood musicKanye WestMERCYpusha t

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP