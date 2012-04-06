Listen: Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Big Sean’s showing ‘Mercy’

Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Big Sean all showed up for the first-showing of “G.O.O.D. Music,” Ye’s label collection of original tracks from its artists. “Mercy” is a taking-turns kind of tune, as you’d expect, but of course Kanye made sure to write in a little something special for himself.

Listen to the song at Kanye West’s website (re-done for very high resolution screens, apparently).

The straight-forward beat gives way to an Other World dark dance, led by a rip from the “Scarface” score. There’s no guns or drugs here, though, with exception to his mention of “Molly,” the same substance name-drop that put Madonna in time out, albeit briefly, a couple weeks ago.

After another weird diversion into suicide (which figured prominently into his “Power” single), Yeezy’s all sorts of chest-puffery: “I step in the Def Jam building like I’m the sh*t / tell them give me $50 million or I’m going to quit / Most rappers taste level ain’t even at my waist level / Turn up the bass level till it’s at your face level.” Good to know that his ability to divulge his talents has a price tag.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz ups his profile with a verse that follows in the same vein. But it was Big Sean who opened up the door on this decent track, putting his “swerve” on the sort of rhymes he loves the best: extolling the virtues of strip clubs and their inhabitants.

The song, overall, isn’t much of a conversation piece, but a conversation starter. The “G.O.O.D. Music” comp is guaranteed to be bursting with big names, let’s just hope they’re not all showing up, on every track, all at once.

No word yet if there will be new track every single Friday, but Ye has never been shy about that gimmick.

