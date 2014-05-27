Watch: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pills N Potions’ lyric video

05.27.14

Nicki Minaj has released the first of two lyric videos for her strong new single, “Pills N Potions.”

The lyrics pop up over stills of liquor bottles, cigarette smoke, pills, and other shots of club exteriors, apartment interiors, the New York skyline, and cocktail glasses.  No telling if these shots hint at the story line of the full video coming or if these images stand alone.

The song, which we reviewed here, is the first single from Minaj”s third full-length album, “The Pink Print,” which is coming later this year.

