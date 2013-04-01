Watch: ‘Private Practice’ star Taye Diggs kills hip hop for an ABC web short

If you thought Taye Diggs spent too much time emoting and not enough time singing on “Private Practice,” has ABC got the web short for you. As part of the network’s evolution of its web comedy channel, http://www.abc.com/abcdotcomedy, the actor has starred in the aptly-named “Taye Diggs Destroys Hip Hop.”

“Humor is a hallmark of the ABC Network so it makes sense that we infuse our digital video content with as much comedy as possible,” said Chris Thomes, Vice President of Disney/ABC Television Group”s Digital Media Studio. “With these new web shorts almost anything goes as long as we”re true to the brand.”

In “Taye Diggs Destroys Hip Hop” Diggs moves into the world of hip hop music with rapper and YouTube sensation Destorm. Does it work? Come on, it’s a comedy short. Work would not be funny.

If you don’t dig (pun intended) this short, maybe you’ll be happier knowing the final season of “Private Practice” is released on DVD May 7, 2013

What do you think?