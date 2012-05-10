Watch: Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich unveils new band Ultraista

Nigel Godrich is a busy dude.

Famous as the “sixth member of Radiohead” — his production work has helped them shape their ever-evolving sound — Godrich has also produced for Beck, Paul McCartney (yes, the Paul McCartney), Pavement, U2 and indie upstarts Here We Go Magic. He’s also a member of Thom Yorke’s side project Atoms for Peace along with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

However, he still somehow had time to record with his own new band, Ulraista. They’ve just released a video for their song “smalltalk,” which you can watch below:

Ultraista includes Joey Waronker (who has also worked with Atoms For Peace, R.E.M., and Beck, among others) and London artist-singer Laura Bettison. The song’s synth-driven indie-dance rock sounds in league with Radiohead’s more recent work, albeit with a much lighter touch. Led by singer Bettison’s vocals, “smalltalk” also bring to mind a cleaner version of Stereolab’s Krautrock revivalism.

The video itself doesn’t offer much of a look at the band; it’s mostly a close-up of Bettison crooning while bathed in ever-shifting psychedelic hues. Far out.

So far, “smalltalk” is the only thing they’ve released, but stay tuned for more material from one of music’s busiest innovators.

