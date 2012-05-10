Watch: Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich unveils new band Ultraista

#Radiohead
05.10.12 6 years ago

Nigel Godrich is a busy dude.

Famous as the “sixth member of Radiohead” — his production work has helped them shape their ever-evolving sound — Godrich has also produced for Beck, Paul McCartney (yes, the Paul McCartney), Pavement, U2 and indie upstarts Here We Go Magic. He’s also a member of Thom Yorke’s side project Atoms for Peace along with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

However, he still somehow had time to record with his own new band, Ulraista. They’ve just released a video for their song “smalltalk,” which you can watch below:

Ultraista includes Joey Waronker (who has also worked with Atoms For Peace, R.E.M., and Beck, among others) and London artist-singer Laura Bettison. The song’s synth-driven indie-dance rock sounds in league with Radiohead’s more recent work, albeit with a much lighter touch. Led by singer Bettison’s vocals, “smalltalk” also bring to mind a cleaner version of Stereolab’s Krautrock revivalism.

The video itself doesn’t offer much of a look at the band; it’s mostly a close-up of Bettison crooning while bathed in ever-shifting psychedelic hues. Far out. 

So far, “smalltalk” is the only thing they’ve released, but stay tuned for more material from one of music’s busiest innovators. 

What do you think of the song?
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSatoms for peacejoey waronkerLaura BettisonNigel GodrichRADIOHEADUltraista

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP