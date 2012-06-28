Watch: Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute in ‘Brendan’s Death Song’ video

It”s hard to say goodbye, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers make the most of it in the video for “Brendan”s Death Song,” directed by Marc Klasfeld.

The song, from the band’s current album, “I’m With You,” is exactly what the title describes: a goodbye to the band”s friend Brendan Mullen. He ran the Masque, a Hollywood club that gave the band one of its first gigs.

The video, shot in New Orleans, takes on the feel of a very somber second line, complete with carnival masks, a funeral procession, lovely outfits and emotional, beautiful vocal from lead singer Anthony Kiedis, who, of course, despite his mourning, still manages to end up shirtless (as does Flea). The clip premiered on RollingStone.com today. Watch it here. We’ll embed it when RS’s exclusive is up on Friday.

It”s a very fitting tribute to an important contributor to the band”s storied past.