Watch: Regina Spektor is scared in ‘All the Rowboats’ music video

03.29.12 6 years ago

I like Regina Spektor’s new single “All the Rowboats” an awful lot, and now the track from “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats” went and got itself a matching music video.

The singer-songwriter isn’t the most convincing pantomime (or lip-syncer), and the animation is a little touch-and-go, but much like that song, it seems to be more about atmosphere than anything else. The serious and ominous track puts Spektor’s beautiful mug under a very large bed of hair and sets to work on causing her much discomfort. Sometimes the rocking of a boat is the only comfort.

“My beautiful friends Adria Petty, Peter Sluszka and Ivan Abel co-directed it! It was like getting the band back together- I love their brains and hearts! So many people worked very hard on this and it was really interesting to make. I hope you enjoy!!!!!” she enthused on her Facebook page.

“What We Saw from the Cheap Seats” is out on May 29; another song from it, “Don’t Leave Me- (Ne Me Quitte Pas),” bowed last week. You can also find the tracklist via that link. The pre-order for the iTunes digital deluxe version of the album is open today.

Spektor will also release a pair of Russian cover songs on Record Store Day, April 21. 

