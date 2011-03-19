Watch: Robert Pattinson talks with Jay Leno on ‘The Tonight Show’

Robert Pattinson sat down with Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” last night.

The “Twilight” heart throb was there to plug his upcoming film, “Water For Elephants,” but in the first clip it takes him a while to say anything, with all the screaming females initially drowning him out. In the clips, Pattinson discusses the new film, his recent Vanity Fair cover (which he describes as “Boy George with an Amish twist”), alligators, road trips and more. Plus: A beef jerky cameo!

“Water For Elephants,” co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz, opens April 22.

You can watch the first clip above, and the second one below: