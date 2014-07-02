Watch Robin Thicke’s adorable video for ‘Still Madly Crazy’

Robin Thicke has turned to tiny tots to do his dirty work. And it was a smart move. His new video for ballad “Still Madly Crazy,” features little kids, probably around 8 or 9-years old, singing along to the song. Then they go through a marriage reception, including the obligatory toasts.

It”s altogether adorable, mainly because the kids bring an innocent sweetness to the spare tune. Thicke doesn't appear in the video.

It ends with a card simply reading, “For you.” By now, we all know that “you” is Thicke”s wife, Paula Patton, who left him earlier this year and he”s been on a campaign to win her back.

This is his best move yet.

Thicke's new album, “Paula,” came out yesterday. Read our review here.