Watch Robin Thicke’s adorable video for ‘Still Madly Crazy’

Robin Thicke has turned to tiny tots to do his dirty work. And it was a smart move. His new video for ballad “Still Madly Crazy,” features little kids, probably around 8 or 9-years old, singing along to the song. Then they go through a marriage reception, including the obligatory toasts.
It”s altogether adorable, mainly because the kids bring an innocent sweetness to the spare tune. Thicke doesn't appear in the video.
It ends with a card simply reading, “For you.” By now, we all know that “you” is Thicke”s wife, Paula Patton, who left him earlier this year and he”s been on a campaign to win her back.
This is his best move yet.
Thicke's new album, “Paula,” came out yesterday. Read our review here.
You all realize that what Robin Thicke is doing is harassment, right? And that by making it seem like his ‘campaign to get her back’ is cute and romantic, HitFix is supporting Thicke’s efforst to publicly shame Paula Patton into getting back together with him. I understand that this article is one of HitFix’s fluff clickbait articles, but come on.