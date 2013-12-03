Ron Burgundy interviews Peyton Manning, calls Peyton Manning a ‘succulent baby lamb’

#ESPN #Will Ferrell
12.03.13 5 years ago

Ron Burgundy is a man of many talents, and now the legendary San Diego anchorman has officially added another feather to his cap: national sportscaster. Indeed, the charming teleprompter-reader is bringing his formidable skills and predilection for emphasizing the letter “l” to SportsCenter this week, and ESPN has just released a preview of his hard-hitting interview with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. Among the topics discussed: how Peyton Manning has managed to carve out a successful career without a mustache, what Peyton Manning’s relationship is like with Denver Broncos team mascot Thunder the horse, and Ron Burgundy’s days as scout team quarterback for San Diego State University. On a related side-note, Peyton Manning’s new official nickname is “Succulent Baby Lamb.”

TOPICS#ESPN#Will Ferrell
TAGSanchorman 2ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND CONTINUESESPNPEYTON MANNINGron burgundySPORTSCENTERWILL FERRELL

