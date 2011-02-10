Watch: Russell Brand gets ‘cut off’ in ‘Arthur’ remake trailer

Is this still a “fairy tale?”

Warner Bros. is selling the physical gags of “Arthur” pretty hard in the new trailer for the Russell Brand-led reboot. Featured heavily, too, is Luiz Guzman (no pun intended) as Arthur’s driver, Helen Mirren as Hobson (recasted as a nanny), arranged marriage material Jennifer Garner as Susan, a magnetic bed, an awkward job interview and Dame Helen clocking the “Get Him to the Greek” star in the face.

What there is precious little of is Arthur’s true love interest, played by Greta Gerwig.

But the stage is set: playboy and man-child Arthur is “cut off” from his billionaire mother’s funds in an act to thwart marrying Susan, despite her racy outfits and aggressive insistence they wed. Featured to is an abhorrent top hat.

The original, Dudley Moore-starring “Arthur” was released in 1981; this remake will be out almost 30 years to the date of the first, on April 8.

Click here to check out HitFix’s interviews with Brand and director Jason Winer on the set of the New York-based film.

What do you think of the trailer? Anything laugh-out-loud funny?