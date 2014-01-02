Watch Russell Brand totally annihilate a rowdy heckler from the stage

01.02.14 5 years ago

There are several ways a stand-up comic can handle a heckler who has decided to make himself the center of attention by yelling asinine things at the stage: with anger, by ignoring him, or maybe by keeping an arsenal of tomatoes on the stage for a bit of reverse-pummeling. But Russell Brand dealt with his own heckler in the best way possible, using wit to both destroy the rowdy audience member and to make himself look all the funnier for it.

But why, exactly, would somehow choose Gandhi as the target of his wrath? That will remain a mystery on par with why Russell Brand is wearing those wooden beads.

