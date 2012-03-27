Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen feels up Anna Faris, has his beard amputated in new ‘Dictator’ trailer

“The Dictator” is coming to New York City.
That’s right, friends – Admiral General Aladeen hits The Big Apple in the latest trailer for the upcoming Sacha Baron Cohen comedy, riding a camel through the bustling city streets and later finding himself beardless after he’s kidnapped and “tortured” by a hotel manager with an axe to grind (John C. Reilly). But not to worry – the ordeal puts only a temporary damper on Aladeen’s autocratic vim and vigor, and soon enough he’s tossing overflowing garbage cans at moving taxicabs and kicking children into store displays like any good despot should.
Unlike the first full-length trailer, we get a much better idea of the film’s “fish-out-of-water” plot trajectory this time around, and it looks, well…really, really funny (how many of us have secretly felt the urge to openly slap a store customer during our days working with the general public?) But don’t take my word for it – check out the full trailer below and let us know what you think!
My grade for the trailer: A. After watching, rate it for yourself at top left!
“The Dictator” hits theaters on May 11.
Definitely the best trailer I’ve seen for it so far, and it gives the best sense of what the movie will actually be about. I was kind of underwhelmed by the initial trailer.
Agreed! It’s a good trailer.
It reminds me of COMING TO AMERICA. Leader of country comes to America and has to work for local business (albeit with different motivations in regards to the protagonists). Regardless, this trailer works, and is really funny, especially the moment when the General slaps the crap out of the customer. Looking forward to this one!
:) me too!