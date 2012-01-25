Watch: Sleigh Bells go shopping and play with guns in new ‘Comeback Kid’ video

Sleigh Bells’ new video for “Comeback Kid” is a perfect visual representation of the noise-pop duo’s sound, where girly, sing-songy verses collide with overdriven Sonic Youth guitars and industrial boom boom booms.

Cute lead singer Alexis Krauss jumps on a bed, smiling, and brandishing a rifle. In another set-up, wearing leather, studs and shades, she dances violently like a lady Andrew WK. Later, the duo — in slo-mo, natch — cruise through a grocery store, cheap heavy metal guitar in tow. It’s cute, funny and menacing all at the same time, just like their songs.

“Comeback Kid” is the lead single from their sophomore album, “Reign of Terror.” Sleigh Bells’ first album “Treats” came out in 2010.

Watch the video here:

Though based in Brooklyn, Krauss and guitarist Derek Miller spend a good chunk of the video in sun-drenched, palm tree-lined streets and yards that look more like Florida. It makes sense, then, that the duo are playing a tour of strictly Sunshine State dates (below):

02/03 – Gainesville, FL @ Florida Theater

02/04 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

02/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

02/07 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

02/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Freebird Live

02/10 – Orlando, FL @ Firestone

02/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

02/14 – Miami, FL @ Grand Central



“Reign of Terror” drops February 21.