A look back at some of newly announced ‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers’ best work

It’s a very slow game of musical chairs: Jimmy Fallon is moving over to “The Tonight Show,” Seth Meyers is taking Jimmy’s spot on “Late Night,” and Jay Leno is headed to the Lamborghini dealership to buy all their cars and also will maybe take up landscape painting.

What do you think of this “Late Night” choice? Personally, I’m a huge fan of all things Seth Meyers, the “SNL” head writer and cast member who has been hosting “Weekend Update” for 7 seasons. In addition to being quite sharp and very charming, he’s also both an adept performer and an excellent straight man. But how will this translate to the world of late night? Only time and 10,000 bloggers will tell. In the meantime, take a look at some clips that showcase Seth’s various comedic talents.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before “SNL,” Seth was a member of several improv troupes including the Amsterdam-based group Boom Chicago. In this clip, he plays a game with the audience whilst clothed in bell-bottom jeans and a pair of what appear to be pink bowling shoes. Comedy.

Seth’s “SNL” impression of Anderson Cooper is one of his most well-known, on display here in a great sketch set in Post-Katrina New Orleans.

Here’s a look at Seth’s masculine side in a sketch involving “Desperate Housewives” actress Nicolette Sheridan.

In 2011, Seth hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner. His stand-up segment was spot-on and hilarious, especially his comments directed at a seemingly humored President Obama.

Seth has apparently written a feature-length script inspired by this one-time sketch from 2004 called “Key Party,” although it has yet to see the light of day.

Part of what makes the “Weekend Update” segments featuring Bill Hader’s Stefon so brilliant is how well Seth plays the good-natured straight man. Perhaps this is a glimpse at future “Late Night” interviews to come?