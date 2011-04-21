Watch: Star-studded music video for Beastie Boys’ ‘Make Some Noise’

Edit down Adam “MCA” Yauch’s 30-minute “Fight For Your Right Revisited” to just over five minutes, and the result is a music video for the Beastie Boys’ new “Make Some Noise.”

The track — culled from “Hot Sauce Committeee Part 2” — debuted earlier this month, and was prominently featured in the Sundance-picked short film. Now it’s time to get down to marbles, and those marbles are famous friends.

About a dozen prominent actors from Will Arnett, Steve Buscemi, Jason Schwartzman, Ted Danson, Jack Black, Will Farrell and Orlando Bloom show up in the clip, with Elijah Wood, Seth Rogen and Danny McBride starring as the trio, just after they raised hell at a party in the original “Fight for Your Right (To Party)” music video.

Tag along with the fellows as they crash into a bodega, get hit by cars, take drugs in a limo, piss-off restaurant patrons and face-off their later-life rivals: themselves (as Jack Black, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly).

“Hot Sauce Committee” is due May 3; details pertaining to a special vinyl release are to be found on the group’s website. Pre-orders of the album get an instant download of a Passion Pit remix to “Make Some Noise.”

And don’t be surprised if their next single (perhaps “Say It” or “Too Many Rappers”) features a dance-off sequel.

[Video after the jump…]