Watch: Superman is a jerk in ‘Man of Steel: The Animated Series’

#Superman #DC Comics
and 11.07.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Although the Superman-doesn”t-kill controversy surrounding “Man of Steel” has died down significantly since the film”s June premiere, it will probably flare up a little with the Blu-ray release next week. And so while Screen Junkies is definitely late for Round 1, it”s coming out swinging with its send-up “Man of Steel: The Animated Series.”

There”s no point in spoiling the brief video, so I”ll just say that, as the title suggests, it combines the morality and logic of the film with the tone and look of the beloved cartoon, with comical results.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSMAN OF STEELsupermansuperman the animated seriesWarner Bros.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP