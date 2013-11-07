Watch: Superman is a jerk in ‘Man of Steel: The Animated Series’

(CBR) Although the Superman-doesn”t-kill controversy surrounding “Man of Steel” has died down significantly since the film”s June premiere, it will probably flare up a little with the Blu-ray release next week. And so while Screen Junkies is definitely late for Round 1, it”s coming out swinging with its send-up “Man of Steel: The Animated Series.”

There”s no point in spoiling the brief video, so I”ll just say that, as the title suggests, it combines the morality and logic of the film with the tone and look of the beloved cartoon, with comical results.