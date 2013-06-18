Watch the first episode of Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’ right now

Viewers excited to see the new Showtime drama series “Ray Donovan” get a special treat today: The cable network is premiering the entire first episode online for free.

The drama stars Liev Schreiber as the titular “fixer” who helps take care of the legal problems of some of L.A.’s biggest celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls. Things get complicated when his father, Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight), is unexpectedly released from prison.

The cast also includes Elliott Gould, Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock Holmes”) and Dash Mihok (“I Am Legend”), and will feature gusts stars such as Johnathon Schaech (“That Thing You Do!”) and Peter Jacobson (“House”)

The pilot was written by Ann Biderman (“Southland”), who created and is exec producing the drama, along with Mark Gordon and Bryan Zuriff. Allen Coulter (“The Sopranos,” Sons of Anarchy”) is producing.

Voight introduces the premiere below.

Watch the full first episode here:

The premiere is also available on Showtime apps on iPhone, iPod Touch, Android smartphones and tablets, Nook and Kindle Fire tablets, and for download as a free video podcast on iTunes.



“Ray Donovan” premieres on regular old Showtime Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

What do you think of the show? Will you keep watching?

