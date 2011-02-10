Watch: The Kills’ ‘Satellite’ skips out on paying for dinner

As Jack White endeavors on his next musical projects (besides the now-defunct White Stripes, Dead Weather cohort Alison Mosshart has already moved on to hers. She’s taken back up with The Kills, and she along with bandmate Jamie Hince are prepping the release of the rock act’s next “Blood Pressures.”

Today sees the drop of that album’s first music video, for “Satellites,” its first single. In it, Mosshart and Hince ominously drive cars and mischievously skip out on paying for their diner meals. But there’s definitely more to the story to than that, honey bunny. The dark-eyed singer can be seen writhing, at times, in the backseat (food poisoning, perhaps?). B-roll of car crashes and secret identities flash in her eyes. They hit what looks like the English countryside and somehow end up in a California coastal winter.

It’s very bizarre and spooky and I like it. Personally, I could only listen to Dead Weather for five to six songs at a time, but “Satellite” — I could hear this stuff all day. It’s crunchy yet contained, with Mosshart giving some restraint to her powerful caterwaul.

“Blood Pressures” is out on April 5 via Domino; The Kills’ last “Midnight Boom” dropped in 2008. The band already has an extensive tour laid out, below.

[Video and tour dates after the jump…]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are The Kills’ North American tour dates:

March16 – 20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 29 Antwerp @ Trix

March 30 Holland @ Melkweg

March 31 London @ Heaven

April 2 Milan @ Tunnel

April 6 Paris @ Le Bataclan

April 8 Berlin @ Huxley”s

April 15 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues W/ Foals

April 19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

April 20 Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa *

April 22 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

April 23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

April 24 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

April 26 Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *

April 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *

April 29 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

April 30 Montreal, QUE @ Olympia *

May 1 Toronto, ONT @ Sound Academy *

May 3 Detroit, MI @The Majestic Theatre *

May 4 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

May 5 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

May 8 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

May 9 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market*

May 10 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

May 11 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

May 14 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater*

* w/ Cold Cave & The Entrance Band