Watch: The Kills’ ‘Satellite’ skips out on paying for dinner

#Jack White
02.10.11 7 years ago

As Jack White endeavors on his next musical projects (besides the now-defunct White Stripes, Dead Weather cohort Alison Mosshart has already moved on to hers. She’s taken back up with The Kills, and she along with bandmate Jamie Hince are prepping the release of the rock act’s next “Blood Pressures.”

Today sees the drop of that album’s first music video, for “Satellites,” its first single. In it, Mosshart and Hince ominously drive cars and mischievously skip out on paying for their diner meals. But there’s definitely more to the story to than that, honey bunny. The dark-eyed singer can be seen writhing, at times, in the backseat (food poisoning, perhaps?). B-roll of car crashes and secret identities flash in her eyes. They hit what looks like the English countryside and somehow end up in a California coastal winter.

It’s very bizarre and spooky and I like it. Personally, I could only listen to Dead Weather for five to six songs at a time, but “Satellite” — I could hear this stuff all day. It’s crunchy yet contained, with Mosshart giving some restraint to her powerful caterwaul.

“Blood Pressures” is out on April 5 via Domino; The Kills’ last “Midnight Boom” dropped in 2008. The band already has an extensive tour laid out, below.

Here are The Kills’ North American tour dates:

March16 – 20      Austin, TX @ SXSW
March 29              Antwerp @ Trix
March 30             Holland @ Melkweg
March 31              London @ Heaven
April 2                  Milan @ Tunnel
April 6                  Paris @ Le Bataclan
April 8                  Berlin @ Huxley”s
April 15                 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues W/ Foals
April 19                 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*
April 20                Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa *
April 22                Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
April 23                Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
April 24                Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *  
April 26                Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *
April 27                Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts *
April 29                New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
April 30                Montreal, QUE @ Olympia *
May 1                    Toronto, ONT @ Sound Academy *
May 3                    Detroit, MI @The Majestic Theatre *
May 4                    Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
May 5                    Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
May 8                    Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
May 9                    Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market*
May 10                  Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
May 11                  San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
May 14                  Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater*

* w/ Cold Cave & The Entrance Band

