Watch the Marvel Studios panel from Comic Con

(CBR) Marvel Studios made a huge impact at Comic-Con International in San Diego with its star-studded panel devoted to “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Comic Book Resources covered the panel on Saturday, but reading about the presentation isn”t quite as enjoyable as watching it.

Emergency Awesome posted a video of the event that doesn”t include the movie clips, but it does feature a cavalcade of stars, including Tom Hiddleston, the casts of “Winter Soldier” and “Guardians, and director Joss Whedon, although the footage cuts out before he announces “Age of Ultron.”