Watch the Marvel Studios panel from Comic Con

#Avengers: Age Of Ultron #Comic-Con #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Comic-Con 2013
and 07.23.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Marvel Studios made a huge impact at Comic-Con International in San Diego with its star-studded panel devoted to “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Comic Book Resources covered the panel on Saturday, but reading about the presentation isn”t quite as enjoyable as watching it.

Emergency Awesome posted a video of the event that doesn”t include the movie clips, but it does feature a cavalcade of stars, including Tom Hiddleston, the casts of “Winter Soldier” and “Guardians, and director Joss Whedon, although the footage cuts out before he announces “Age of Ultron.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers: Age Of Ultron#Comic-Con#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Comic-Con 2013
TAGSavengers: age of ultronCAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERcomic concomic-con 2013ComicCon 2013Guardians of the GalaxyThor: The Dark World

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP