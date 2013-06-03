Watch the promo for Kardashian mama Kris Jenner’s talk show

If you want to blame anyone for the entire Kardashian clan milking way more than 15 minutes of fame out of Kim’s stupid sex tape, it’s this woman. And now, Kris Jenner has her own chat show on which to talk about how other housewives can turn pimp their kids! Not really. Actually, of all the Kardashians, Kris appears to be the only one with an actual personality, and as she’s proven as a guest host on “The Talk” and other programs, she’s smart and, yes, insightful. If you have to watch any member of the Kardashian clan, you might as well give “Kris” a chance. And as far as we know, no sex tape. 

Watch the promo for “Kris” (premiering July 15) below. 

