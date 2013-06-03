Watch the promo for Kardashian mama Kris Jenner’s talk show

If you want to blame anyone for the entire Kardashian clan milking way more than 15 minutes of fame out of Kim’s stupid sex tape, it’s this woman. And now, Kris Jenner has her own chat show on which to talk about how other housewives can turn pimp their kids! Not really. Actually, of all the Kardashians, Kris appears to be the only one with an actual personality, and as she’s proven as a guest host on “The Talk” and other programs, she’s smart and, yes, insightful. If you have to watch any member of the Kardashian clan, you might as well give “Kris” a chance. And as far as we know, no sex tape.
Watch the promo for “Kris” (premiering July 15) below.
Why give these no talent hacks any publicity????? They are everything that is wrong with America right now…
I agree with you, Jerod, except for one glaring thing. The momager is good at her job. Very good. I mean, look at all the money the family’s made under her guidance. Granted, it’s at the cost of their dignity and privacy, but they must think the money’s worth airing all their dirty laundry for the world to see.
And no, I do not watch any of the Kartrashian shows. Ever.
Oh Barf is this woman serious? She makes me sick!