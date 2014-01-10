Watch: ‘The Simpsons tribute to Hayao Miyazaki

01.10.14

(CBR) In addition to guest appearances by Stan Lee and Harlan Ellison, Sunday”s episode of “The Simpsons” will also feature a tribute to anime legend Hayao Miyazaki, who announced his retirement from filmmaking in September, only to return his attention to manga.

The hallucinatory sequence, which you can watch below, features Homer and a salaryman stumbling through the streets after a night of drinking, and encounter a veritable parade of nods to Miyazaki”s classics, from Otto as Catbus to Patty and Selma flying on broomsticks to a moving Kwik-E-Mart.

In case you don”t recognize all of the references, Salon.com has put together a video that annotates most of them (also below).

“The Simpsons” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

