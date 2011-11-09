Watch the trailer for Adele’s ‘Live’ DVD, screenings set for movie theaters

Just as Adele recovers from her throat surgery this week, her camp has released a trailer for the singer’s forthcoming “Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” in addition to some movie theater screening for the first day of release.

The British chart-topper can be seen giving the riffs to some songs over to her audience, as well as showing some nerves, shedding some tears and telling some funny anecdotes. As previously reported, the 90-minute set will include her biggest hits like “Chasing Pavements” and “Rolling in the Deep,” as well as covers of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and The Steeldrivers “If It Hadn’t Been For Love.” A companion CD will be released with the concert film in tandem.

The Nov. 29 DVD/Blu-Ray will get a celebration as its screens in 26 cities across the planet, including four in North America (L.A., New York, Mexico City and Toronto). Check out all the screenings here. Tickets will be free to those who enter and win in a drawing for the limited shows, taking place on various dates in the middle of November.

“Royal Albert Hall” includes a performance of “Set Fire to Rain,” which today has been officially dubbed Adele’s next single from “21.” (“Rumour Has It” may very well be the next after it.)

Adele was in a Boston hospital this week for surgery, to repair a benign polyp on her vocal cords. Her condition has kept her from the stage, forcing her to cancel many shows this fall. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to hospital representatives.

