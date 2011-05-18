Watch: The Wolf Pack deal with monkeys, bad hair days in new ‘Hangover II’ clips

05.18.11 7 years ago

As if the film needed any more promotional hype, “The Hangover Part II” has just released two brand new clips. The location may be different (Vegas has been traded in for Bangkok), but director Todd Phillips (“Old School,” “Due Date”) is still putting his cast through the comedic ringer.

In the first, the boys (Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper and Zack Galifianakis) are being driven through the crowded streets of Bangkok by their old pal Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong, reprising his hilarious role from the first film) as motorcycle gunmen chase them. And, typically, the monkey won’t cooperate. Can’t they all just get along?

In the second clip, the trio share an “oh no, not again!” moment, and Galifiankis and Helms both have problems with their heads. But, despite all the mysterious chaos, Cooper still looks great in those stylish shades.

“The Hangover Part II” opens nationwide on May 26.

See some photos from the film here.

Do you think it’ll will be as funny as the first film?

Around The Web

TAGSBradley Cooper and Zack GalifianakisED HELMSken jeongThe Hangover Part II

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP