Watch: The Wolf Pack deal with monkeys, bad hair days in new ‘Hangover II’ clips

As if the film needed any more promotional hype, “The Hangover Part II” has just released two brand new clips. The location may be different (Vegas has been traded in for Bangkok), but director Todd Phillips (“Old School,” “Due Date”) is still putting his cast through the comedic ringer.

In the first, the boys (Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper and Zack Galifianakis) are being driven through the crowded streets of Bangkok by their old pal Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong, reprising his hilarious role from the first film) as motorcycle gunmen chase them. And, typically, the monkey won’t cooperate. Can’t they all just get along?

In the second clip, the trio share an “oh no, not again!” moment, and Galifiankis and Helms both have problems with their heads. But, despite all the mysterious chaos, Cooper still looks great in those stylish shades.

“The Hangover Part II” opens nationwide on May 26.



See some photos from the film here.



Do you think it’ll will be as funny as the first film?