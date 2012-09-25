Watch: Things heat up for the season finale of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’

After just ten episodes (I’m guessing even TLC didn’t predict the crazy ratings “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” would bring in or the network would have ordered more), the first season of the show will be wrapping up with an hour-long episode on Wed. Sept. 26 at 10:00 p.m. Though things start out with a sweaty, overheated family photo shoot (it was apparently 101 degrees out), that’s just the beginning. Later in the episode, Alana gears up for her big pageant, but plans change last-minute when Chickadee goes into labor. Baby Kaitlyn soon makes her appearance, and we’re told she makes it clear she’s a “very special baby.” Draw from that what you will.

Watch the clip from the season finale below.