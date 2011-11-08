Watch: Tom Waits is ‘Satisfied’ in new Jesse Dylan-directed video

If Lou Reed is the drunk uncle that ruins your Thanksgiving, then Tom Waits is the uncle to whom you offer another glass — in the off chance he may pull one of these in your backyard.

The songsmith turned to director Jesse Dylan, media exec and son of Bob, to helm this off-the-cuff black-and-white clip. It features a sweating Waits pointing his “gun” and scratching an itchy belly as he stomps around the dirt in front of a tree and a fence. That’s it. Really.

The song is culled from “Bad As Me,” the Anti- artist’s latest and first top 10 set, and features steady hands from those like Marc Ribot on guitar, Les Claypool on bass, son Casey Waits on drums and a little stank from Keith Richards. In part, that’s why Waits tips his hat to the Rolling Stones: they claim they can’t get no satisfaction, but as he sings, “I will have satisfaction / I will be satisfied.”

Richards contributed guitar to four tracks on “Bad as Me,” and even helped sing on resilient saddie “Last Leaf.”

Casey Waits is on track to be the coolest musical offspring on the planet ever.

Jesse Dylan also recently directed the Black Keys unlabored “Lonely Boy.”