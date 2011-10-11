Watch: ‘Treat Yourself’ to new clips from ‘Parks and Recreation’, ‘Up All Night’

New clips have been released for this week’s episodes of NBC comedies “Parks and Recreation” and “Up All Night”.

“Up All Night”, which recently received a full-season order from the network, this week sees Reagan (Christina Applegate) worrying she doesn’t spend enough time with baby daughter Amy, while Ava (Maya Rudolph) worries Reagan isn’t spending enough quality time with her. This first clip illustrates Ava’s frustration, in hilarious Maya Rudolph fashion (hint for those who haven’t seen the show before: Ava is an Oprah-esque talk-show host):

The second clip shows Reagan and Chris (Will Arnett) playing a simple game of peek-a-boo with Amy at a playgroup – that is, until they’re corrected on their technique by an obnoxious Duke-educated child expert:

“Parks and Recreation”, meanwhile, has Ron (Nick Offerman) and Leslie (Amy Poehler) taking their dueling young nature groups into the wild, while Tom (Aziz Ansari) and Donna (Retta) try and get Ben (Adam Scott) to relax. Clip #1 shows Ron preparing his Pawnee Rangers for the great outdoors, while Leslie hands out badges to her Pawnee Goddesses and later explains why she started her “freaking awesome” troop in the first place:

Clip #2 shows Tom and Donna “treating themselves” to all the things they deserve on their one special day of the year:

“Up All Night” airs this Wednesday at 8 PM. “Parks and Recreation” airs Thursday at 8:30.