Watch: tUnE-yArDs raise a mighty kid army in new ‘My Country’ video

Growing up can be a tough thing to do, so why do it?

tUnE-yArDs (typng that never gets old) — the brainchild of frontwoman/multi-instrumentalist Merrill Garbus — have released the video for “My Country,” the latest single from the 2011 release “w h o k i l l ” (4AD Records).

The video features a group of fierce-looking, warpaint-wearing tots who Garbus leads in a frenzied cacophony of dance, music-making and lip-synching. She’s obviously having a blast re-living that seemingly carefree chapter of existence (besides her height, she fits right in to the mob). She also lends them a heart before they go off into the big, bright world. The visuals are fitting for the songs’ child-like, sing-songy vocals, but there’s always something sonically sinister about most tUnE-yArDs songs. Maybe it’s the saxophone.

Watch the video here:

tUnE-yArDs is currently on tour, and will play the upcoming Coachella Festival.

