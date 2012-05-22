Watch: ‘Walking Dead’ cast give a behind-the-scenes tour of Season 3

Woah, did you know Andrew Lincoln was British? Because I didn’t.
In any case, the “Walking Dead” actor, along with several of his co-stars and a few members of the creative team, have all pulled together to give fans a brand-new behind-the-scenes look at Season 3 of the blockbuster AMC series. So what’s in store for the beleaguered survivors?
“We have the introduction of new characters – some that have been announced, some that have not,” teased Laurie Holden (a.k.a. Andrea) with a smirk. Obvious (and previously disclosed) highlights in that vein include sword-wielding bad-ass Michonne (whose entrance into the series – SPOILER ALERT! – was memorably revealed in the final episode of Season 2) as well as The Governor, a villainous character with the potential to make life a living hell for Rick Grimes and his band of refugees. (Note: Michonne and The Governor will be played by Danai Gurira and David Morrissey, respectively).
Fans of the gorier aspects of the zombie-survival series can also be rest assured: the blood will definitely be flowing (and splattering, and running, and whatever else blood does) in Season 3. Says cast member Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) in reference to her carnage-stained shirt in the video: “As you can see, it’s gonna get messy.”
Perhaps the best line of all comes courtesy of the astonishingly-British Lincoln, who sums up the forthcoming season this way: “The pace of it is darker, harder, faster, deeper.”
Which is just how we like it, right folks?
Check out the full sneak-peek below and let us know what you think!
Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
Yes, I knew he was British. You must watch “Love Actually” to appreciate how far Andrew has come. Thanks for the peek, very excited for new season.
The Brits are taking over the show. Rick (Andrew Lincoln), the Governor (David Morrisey) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are all english.